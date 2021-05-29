Cancel
Memorial Day Weekend marks beginning of hiking season

By Elissa Borden
WCAX
 26 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOLTON, Vt. (WCAX) - With Memorial Day Weekend upon us, hiking season has officially begun as well. The Green Mountain Club announced this week that all of their trails are open, and folks are encouraged to get out and hike. According to the Green Mountain Club, they saw a 35%...

www.wcax.com
Shoppingsnntv.com

TED’S BLUETOOTH SUNGLASSES MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND SPECIAL!

Originally Posted On: Ted’s Bluetooth Sunglasses Memorial Day Weekend Special! – LUCYD eShop. Hey everyone, don’t know about you but I can’t believe it’s already Memorial Day Weekend 2021… not sure what happened to 2020, but I am excited for all the new beginnings starting this summer. One thing I have done a lot of the past year is multi-tasking. Not the “too many balls in the air” kind, more like the listening to music, audio books, and staying connected to friends and family on the phone (YES, actually making phone calls) kind. I am outdoors a lot, being that I live in South Florida, and discovering audio books, new music, and helping many friends and family to re-discover the phone, having the use of the amazing Lucyd Lyte Bluetooth Sunglasses has been amazing. Like many of you, my ears start to hurt after earbuds are squeezed in there too long, and not being able to hear things and people around me has always been an annoyance… you know the old shoulder shrug and pointing at your ears.
Northfield, MNsouthernminn.com

Northfield Memorial Pool opens for the season

Lonsdale residents Kevin and Michelle Ellingboe and their young daughter Reese were among those who gathered outside of Northfield Memorial Pool Saturday, shortly before the facility opened for the summer. The young family had never been to the Northfield pool before, had looked up water parks and were impressed with...
Orlando, FLwogx.com

SeaWorld begins nightly fireworks this weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. - SeaWorld Orlando is bringing the boom back. The theme park's ‘Electric Ocean’ fireworks show will light up the night starting Friday and every night through August 8. There will also be fireworks on select nights through Sepetember 6. To celebrate the Fourth of July, the theme park...
Lifestylesweetwaternow.com

Yellowstone Sees 50% Visitation Increase Over 2019 Memorial Day Weekend

MAMMOTH HOT SPRINGS — Park-wide vehicle entries through the Memorial Day weekend showed a 50 percent increase over the same weekend in 2019, according to a press release from the Yellowstone National Park Affairs Office. This year is compared to 2019 because in 2020, during the same time frame, only...
Seattle, WAseattlerefined.com

Travel Tuesday: Summertime Hiking Season

Mount Rainier views, alpine lakes, scenic trails, and a little something to take the edge off! Tag along with Seattle local Jennifer Sura on a sunshiney 6.5 mile hike to Mason Lake, just less than 90 minutes outside of the city. While some may like to pack a cold beer to toast their hard- earned arrival at a mountain lake, Jennifer brought something a touch classier (and smokier) to sip on! Click through the gallery below for some seriously beautiful PNW summer views.
Lifestylethetrek.co

Hiking Home: AT Days 80-82

After a fun and restful evening at the house, Mr Rogers and I were ready to get back to it the following morning. My parents opted to take off work this day and hike some of the trail with us, along with our dog Maverick. My dad drove us back to Lott Road where he left his car, and we continued right were we left off. I left my overnight pack with my mom to obtain later, so this was my first “slackpack” experience. Slackpacking is when a hiker only uses a daypack with some snacks for a section of trail.
Lock Haven, PAtherecord-online.com

Sentimental Journey begins at Piper Memorial Airport

LOCK HAVEN – Officials with the Sentimental Journey to Cub Haven are ready for the 35th edition of the annual fly-in to Piper Memorial Airport. Organization secretary Kim Garlick said some 350 planes are due in during the fly-in’s run from Tuesday through Saturday of this week. She said that number would be online with previous years, except for 2020 when COVID-19 forced the event’s cancellation.
eastcountymagazine.org

137 OUTDOOR MOVIES IN 22 COUNTY PARKS: SEASON STARTS THIS MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND

May 24, 2017 (San Diego) -- Pack some popcorn and gather up family and friends for Summer Movies in the Park. The fun, family-friendly – and free! – series officially kicks off this season with “Moana” at Waterfront Park on Friday, May 26. Many showings coming up are at parks in East County, starting with a showing of “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” in Dos Picos Park in Ramona on Saturday, May 27.
Hobbiesnortheastoregonnow.com

More Fishing Days for Spring Chinook Before Summer Season Begins

State fishery managers from Oregon and Washington added four retention days (June 12-15) for spring Chinook above Bonneville Dam and increased the adult hatchery Chinook bag limit river-wide to two fish during that same time period. They also added an additional Estuary sturgeon retention day (June 12) on the lower Columbia River.
Cleveland County, ARclevelandcountyherald.com

Independence Day Weekend To Mark Return of Events

RISON – Two local events are planned for the Independence Day weekend as outdoor public gatherings are starting to resume in Cleveland County. Wake-Up Woodlawn will be hosting its first-ever Freedom Fest beginning at 5 p.m. Saturday, July 3, at Woodlawn Community Park. Meanwhile, the Pioneer Village at Rison will...
Lifestylemarinmommies.com

Father's Day Hike

Bring dad along for this fun father’s day hike with naturalist Harold Hirsch. What better way to celebrate dad than to share the open sky and bay breezes. Learn about the flora and fauna of the oak woodland habitat on this easy, 3 mile loop which will feature beautiful bay vistas and oak woodlands.
Springfield, MAwesternmassnews.com

Refreshing, sunny, seasonable stretch begins

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A very nice stretch of weather on tap for western Mass through the end of the week!. We didn’t see more than a few isolated downpours today and while most got nothing, some spots like Palmer, Brimfield, Wilbraham picked up a half inch of rain. Our cold front has moved through and a nice northwesterly breeze will continue ushering in cooler, drier air. Temperatures will be in the lower 50s by sunrise.
Andover, MAAndover Townsman

SLIDESHOW: Memorial Day in Andover

CARL RUSSO PHOTOS: The Andover Memorial Day Ceremony was held at the American Legion Post 8 Memorial in the Spring Grove Cemetery. It felt good to remember together. Monday’s Memorial Day observances were the first opportunities over the past 14 months for the Merrimack Valley public to stand together without masks. It was fittingly a time to remember.
Barrackville, WVTimes West Virginian

The Barrackville High Memorial is scheduled for this weekend at Morris Park

Thoughts and prayers for our hometown. Well wishes and prayers to our neighbors who suffered losses during our recent rain and stormy weather. As our community works together to repair and replace, we should take comfort in the thought that there was no loss of life during this dangerous time. Items can and will be replaced, although sometimes loss of sentimental items are mourned, the thoughts attached to them will always be with us. Patience in the coming weeks will be our biggest asset.