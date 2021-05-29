Cancel
Columbus, NM

Columbus Weather Forecast

 16 days ago

COLUMBUS, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wowpF_0aFRQucT00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 94 °F, low 60 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 93 °F, low 63 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 92 °F, low 61 °F
    • Windy: 23 mph

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Slight Chance Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 90 °F, low 61 °F
    • Windy: 22 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Columbus Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

