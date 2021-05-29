Cancel
Restaurants

Long trail

WCAX
 26 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWill Vermont bars close later now that curfew is lifted?. Bars in Vermont can now stay open past ten for the first time in months. The NAACP is continuing its series of panel discussions that give Black people space to share their experiences. Morning weather webcast. Updated: 17 hours ago.

www.wcax.com
State
Vermont State
#Weather#Long Trail#Food Drink
Lifestyle
Restaurants
Politics
NAACP
Food & Drinks
Lifestyleyorkcountytrailtowns.com

Explore a Trail Town

Across York County, small communities welcome users of the Heritage Rail Trail to visit and enjoy all there is to offer! Stop by and explore the artistic and edgy beauty of Glen Rock, the bustling businesses of New Freedom, Seven Valleys, or a variety of cultural adventures in Downtown York.
Hikinggearjunkie.com

Adventure News of the Week: Death on the PCT, Leadville Return, Long Trail FKT, and More

From the inspiring to the tragic, ‘Adventure News of the Week’ presents a wrap-up of top news in the world of exploration and adventure. BIKE: Retired Cop Begins Cycling Across the U.S. for Suicide Awareness. Retired North Carolina police officer Christopher Lowrence is biking across a section of the U.S. to raise money for Blue H.E.L.P, an organization that collects law enforcement suicide data and supports families in the case a family member commits death by suicide.
Los Angeles, CAspectrumnews1.com

At Camp Brave Trails, it's Pride all summer long

LOS ANGELES — Chest compression binders, makeup and lots of rainbow t-shirts — hardly typical, teenage camping gear, but items that were on 18-year-olds Connor Cook’s packing list as he prepared to return to his sleepaway camp, Brave Trails. Connor is trans, non-binary and for the past three years, he has been attending the camp for LGBTQ+ youth and allies, just outside of LA (Last year camp was held online due to the pandemic).
Public HealthNPR

Hikers Return To The Appalachian Trail

COVID-19 restrictions forced hikers off the Appalachian Trail over the past year. Enthusiasts are back, but many shelters along the trail are still closed by the agencies that manage them. RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:. Being outside is one of the safest activities during COVID, but last year, restrictions forced hikers off...
Bridgewater, VTvermontbiz.com

Bridgewater Corners woman hikes long trail over eight years, publishes memoir

Rootstock Publishing, a Montpelier-based publisher and imprint of Multicultural Media, Inc., announces the June 22nd release of Walking Home: Trail Stories, a memoir of thru-hiking Vermont’s Long Trail at age 60, by Celia Ryker, of Bridgewater Corners, Vermont and Michigan. Walking Home is “a fascinating narrative,” says Jennifer Belton, former...
ktna.org

Alaska Long Trail would connect Seward to Fairbanks

This year’s Alaska state budget includes funding for the first phase of the Alaska Long Trail, a proposed 500-mile hiking route that could run from Fairbanks to Seward. KTNA’s Colleen Love has more. Alaska Trails is a non-profit organization that advocates for more and better trails. Last year, while working...
Visual ArtCrossville Chronicle

‘The Hug’ added to Sculpture Trail

“The Hug,” by the late Jackie Cone, is the latest addition to the Art Center’s Sculpture Trail. Art Guild President, Deanna Magdich, dedicated the marble sculpture during the May “First Friday” Reception. Donated by Jackie’s family, “The Hug” was painstakingly chiseled from marble over the course of a year and represented who Jackie was, a lover of people, who always had a warm hug for nearly everyone she met.
Oregon StateCaledonian Record-News

Editorial: Oregon Blazes Trail

Last week, the Oregon legislature expelled a member for the first time in the state’s history. With a 59-1 vote (the member himself the lone objector), the legislature voted to oust State Representative Mike Nearman (R) for letting dozens of insurrectionists – some of whom were armed and wearing body armor— into the state capitol on December 21, 2020, resulting in several thousands of dollars in damage and injuries to six police officers. In addition to his expulsion, now ex-Rep. Nearman also faces misdemeanor charges of abusing his authority and assisting in criminal trespass.
Indian Lake, NYadirondackexplorer.org

Trail promise melts

Blocked snowmobile connectors leave locals feeling swindled. Brian E. Wells, Indian Lake’s supervisor, tenses when he talks about what he envisioned after private talks with state officials nine years ago. He thought that the state would help create a system of wildland snowmobile trails connecting Adirondack communities like his. Asked...
Sciotoville, OHPosted by
Portsmouth Daily Times

The trail of a Girl Scout Uniform

SCIOTOVILLE — Girl Scouts have been making a difference in their communities and the world beyond for over 100 years. In 1912, Juliette Gordon Low set out to create an organization that would give girls the opportunity to try new things they had never been exposed to before, such as camping, hiking and forestry. At a time when women in the United States hadn’t even yet earned the right to vote, Girl Scouts blazed trails and redefined what was possible for themselves and girls everywhere, according to the Girl Scouts website.
AnimalsJuneau Empire

On the Trails: On tanagers and silverweed

My home pond has been rather quiet lately. Two or three unemployed male mallards loaf around companionably while their females are egg-sitting. Sometimes, just one male is there, a female (a late-nester or re-nester) visits briefly, and they forage side by side. But if she comes when two or three males are there already, all companionability disappears and there are serious battles between males. On a sunny day, after many days of rain, little fish were rising to the surface; a roving kingfisher swooped down to take one away. Up in the trees, the big treat was seeing a juvenile junco and a juvenile nuthatch, well-feathered, flying, fully competent, but each one still being fed by an attending parent. And out my kitchen window, I saw two really tiny squirrels, frisking about on the tree trunks.
Alaska Statethetrek.co

Funding Earmarked for Alaska Long Trail: 500 Backcountry Miles from Fairbanks to Seward

Add another thru-hike to your bucket list, because Alaska is one step closer to having a long trail of its own. The Alaska Long Trail is a proposed 500-mile trail stretching from Fairbanks to Seward covering some of Alaska’s most beautiful backcountry terrain. Funding for the proposed trail was recently earmarked in the state’s proposed budget, exciting project backers and backpackers alike.
Kendallville, INEvening Star

Kendallville awards trails bid

KENDALLVILLE — Kendallville awarded a contract to Pulver Asphalt Paving to construct two sections of trail in the city this year. A state grant and support from Noble Trails Inc. will cover most of the cost, with the city on the hook for just about $64,000, slightly more than 10% of the overall cost.
Nevada County, CAthetahoeweekly.com

A historic summer of trail building

When Sean McAlindin and I started talking about doing a feature on the trail projects throughout the region on tap for this summer a few months ago, neither of us had any idea that it would burgeon into a nearly 3,000-word story covering dozens of trails upgrades, expansions and building.
Round Rock, TXroundtherocktx.com

National Trails Day

The Round Rock Parks and Rec Department will host National Trails Day on Saturday, June 12 from 7:30-9:30 a.m. off the trail system near the Rabb House (151 N A.E. Grimes Blvd.). There will be a FREE morning Cardio Dance class under the trees near the Rabb house, FREE National Trails Day T-shirts, snacks and water. They will have Trails Challenge score cards out on the trail as well.
Liberty, KYcaseynews.net

Trails a joy to walk in Liberty

After about a quarter of a mile on the trail we heard a rustle. I staggered in fright as a black snake slithered away. I laughed uneasily, but kept a wary eye on the bushes for the next eighth of a mile before relaxing again. I couldn’t help but to be at peace.
Musicmusicfestnews.com

Donna the Buffalo Are Back On the Trail

Donna the Buffalo. Herd of ’em? It’s been a hot minute, but rest assured that the quintet are back and ready to stampede into the fall with numerous concert dates and five big festivals, starting tomorrow (June 11) and Saturday at Shakori Hills in Pittsboro NC with the Grassroots Live Concert Series.