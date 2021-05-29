Weather Forecast For Rabun Gap
RABUN GAP, GA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, May 29
Patchy fog then mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 68 °F, low 46 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Sunday, May 30
Patchy fog then mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 67 °F, low 47 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Monday, May 31
Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 74 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, June 1
Partly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers during night
- High 76 °F, low 58 °F
- Light wind
