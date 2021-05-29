Cancel
Rabun Gap, GA

Weather Forecast For Rabun Gap

Rabun Gap Voice
RABUN GAP, GA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BZr4t_0aFRQryI00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Patchy fog then mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 68 °F, low 46 °F
    • Windy: 18 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Patchy fog then mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 67 °F, low 47 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 74 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Partly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers during night

    • High 76 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Rabun Gap Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Save $0.06 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Rabun Gap

(RABUN GAP, GA) According to Rabun Gap gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.06 per gallon on gas. On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Marathon at 6676 Us-441 N . Regular there was listed at $2.87 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.93 at Mobil at 4244 Us-441, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
Get weather-ready — Rabun Gap’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Rabun Gap: Sunday, May 16: Partly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Monday, May 17: Patchy fog then slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers during night; Tuesday, May 18: Chance rain showers then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Wednesday, May 19: Mostly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance light rain then partly cloudy during night;