A rainy Saturday in Parsonsfield — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(PARSONSFIELD, ME) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Parsonsfield Saturday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Parsonsfield:

Saturday, May 29 Rain showers likely in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance light rain during night High 50 °F, low 41 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Sunday, May 30 Rain likely in the day; while rain during night High 53 °F, low 46 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Monday, May 31 Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance rain showers during night High 63 °F, low 48 °F Light wind



Tuesday, June 1 Slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night High 73 °F, low 51 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.