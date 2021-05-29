Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Parsonsfield, ME

A rainy Saturday in Parsonsfield — 3 ways to take advantage of it

Posted by 
Parsonsfield News Beat
Parsonsfield News Beat
 16 days ago

(PARSONSFIELD, ME) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Parsonsfield Saturday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Parsonsfield:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MgG8a_0aFRQpCq00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Rain showers likely in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance light rain during night

    • High 50 °F, low 41 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Rain likely in the day; while rain during night

    • High 53 °F, low 46 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance rain showers during night

    • High 63 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night

    • High 73 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Parsonsfield News Beat

Parsonsfield News Beat

Parsonsfield, ME
5
Followers
76
Post
261
Views
ABOUT

With Parsonsfield News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Parsonsfield, ME
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fun Time#Fun Things#Outdoor Activities#Night Time#Part Time#Parsonsfield Saturday#Rain Saturday#Chance Rain Showers#Drippy Day#Attractions#The Sun#Cloud#Liftoff#Nws Data#Grey#Bookkeeping#Stable Personal Finances
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Maine StatePosted by
92 Moose

Maine Will Get A Sneak Peak At Summer On Wednesday & Thursday

There is no denying that the Winter of 2020 / 2021 was really mild. Yes, there were a lot of people who were overjoyed at the fact they did not have a lot of snow to shovel and did not have to deal with the frigid temperatures that we normally have to deal with in a regular winter. Of course, the snowmobilers and skiers were less than happy about the lack of snow.
Maine StateBangor Daily News

Maine will see a streak of 70-degree days throughout the week

Temperatures in Maine are expected to peak at over 70 degrees fahrenheit over the next week, following the unseasonably warm start to the year. The National Weather Service station in Caribou predicts that central Maine could see temperatures up to 75 degrees on Wednesday, and 78 degrees on Thursday. Following...