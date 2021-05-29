Cross Plains Daily Weather Forecast
CROSS PLAINS, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, May 29
Chance showers and thunderstorms then partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 77 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Sunday, May 30
Mostly cloudy then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 78 °F, low 64 °F
- 15 mph wind
Monday, May 31
Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 75 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Tuesday, June 1
Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 76 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
