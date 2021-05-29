Cancel
Cross Plains, TX

Cross Plains Daily Weather Forecast

Cross Plains Dispatch
 16 days ago

CROSS PLAINS, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1V8O0z_0aFRQmnt00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance showers and thunderstorms then partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 77 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly cloudy then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 78 °F, low 64 °F
    • 15 mph wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 75 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 76 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Cross Plains Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

