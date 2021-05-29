Cancel
Gregory, SD

Gregory Weather Forecast

Gregory Today
 16 days ago

GREGORY, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1V8O0z_0aFRQlvA00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Slight chance showers and thunderstorms then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 62 °F, low 50 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 69 °F, low 48 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 73 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 75 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Gregory, SD
With Gregory Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

