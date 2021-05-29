Cancel
Hosford, FL

Hosford Daily Weather Forecast

Hosford Dispatch
Hosford Dispatch
 16 days ago

HOSFORD, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hLoq6_0aFRQj9i00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance showers and thunderstorms then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 91 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while clear during night

    • High 86 °F, low 60 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 92 °F, low 64 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night

    • High 92 °F, low 66 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

