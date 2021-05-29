Hosford Daily Weather Forecast
HOSFORD, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, May 29
Chance showers and thunderstorms then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 91 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Sunday, May 30
Sunny in the day; while clear during night
- High 86 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Monday, May 31
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 92 °F, low 64 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, June 1
Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night
- High 92 °F, low 66 °F
- Light wind
