Griswold, IA

4-Day Weather Forecast For Griswold

Posted by 
Griswold Updates
 16 days ago

GRISWOLD, IA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sHhy6_0aFRQgVX00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 65 °F, low 47 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 9 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Chance Rain Showers

    • High 63 °F, low 49 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 6 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night

    • High 72 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 74 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Griswold, IA
With Griswold Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

City
Griswold, IA
