4-Day Weather Forecast For Griswold
GRISWOLD, IA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 65 °F, low 47 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 9 mph
Sunday, May 30
Chance Rain Showers
- High 63 °F, low 49 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 6 mph
Monday, May 31
Chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night
- High 72 °F, low 49 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, June 1
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 74 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.