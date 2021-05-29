Cancel
Springfield, CO

Weather Forecast For Springfield

Springfield Dispatch
Springfield Dispatch
 16 days ago

SPRINGFIELD, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DxpGK_0aFRQek500

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 78 °F, low 54 °F
    • 10 to 25 mph wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 66 °F, low 48 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 60 °F, low 48 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night

    • High 69 °F, low 50 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Springfield, CO
With Springfield Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

