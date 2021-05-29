Weather Forecast For Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 78 °F, low 54 °F
- 10 to 25 mph wind
Sunday, May 30
Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 66 °F, low 48 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Monday, May 31
Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 60 °F, low 48 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Tuesday, June 1
Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night
- High 69 °F, low 50 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
