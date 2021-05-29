Cancel
Fort Sumner, NM

Saturday rain in Fort Sumner meets its match: Ideas to make the most of it

Fort Sumner Voice
(FORT SUMNER, NM) Saturday is set to be rainy in Fort Sumner, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Fort Sumner:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VTr06_0aFRQdrM00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Partly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 86 °F, low 62 °F
    • 10 to 25 mph wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night

    • High 82 °F, low 57 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 67 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Partly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 75 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Fort Sumner Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

(FORT SUMNER, NM) The forecast is calling for sun today in Fort Sumner. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don't forget your picnic blanket!
(FORT SUMNER, NM) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Fort Sumner Saturday, but it doesn't have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.
Here's the forecast for the next four days in Fort Sumner: Monday, May 17: Mostly sunny in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Tuesday, May 18: Partly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night; Wednesday, May 19: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Thursday, May 20: Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night;
Here's the forecast for the next four days in Fort Sumner: Sunday, May 16: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Monday, May 17: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Tuesday, May 18: Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Wednesday, May 19: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night;
De Baca County, NMweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for De Baca by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 14:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-17 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM MDT for east central New Mexico. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Accumulations of hail on roads can create very slick and hazardous driving conditions. Target Area: De Baca A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 400 PM MDT FOR NORTHEASTERN DE BACA...SOUTHWESTERN QUAY AND EASTERN GUADALUPE COUNTIES At 333 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles northwest of House, or 22 miles northeast of Fort Sumner, moving north at 10 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include House. HAIL...1.75IN WIND...60MPH
De Baca County, NMweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for De Baca, Guadalupe by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 14:20:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-17 15:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: De Baca; Guadalupe The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central De Baca County in east central New Mexico Central Guadalupe County in east central New Mexico * Until 315 PM MDT. * At 220 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Yeso, or 19 miles west of Fort Sumner, moving north at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Sumner Lake State Park, Yeso and Sumner Lake. This includes Highway 60 between Mile Markers 302 and 318. HAIL...1.25IN WIND...60MPH
De Baca County, NMweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Central Highlands, De Baca County, Eastern Lincoln County by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 13:40:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-17 14:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Central Highlands; De Baca County; Eastern Lincoln County SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHEASTERN LINCOLN...WEST CENTRAL DE BACA...SOUTHWESTERN GUADALUPE AND SOUTHEASTERN TORRANCE COUNTIES UNTIL 230 PM MDT At 158 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 17 miles east of Corona, moving northeast at 20 mph. Penny size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern Lincoln, west central De Baca, southwestern Guadalupe and southeastern Torrance Counties. This includes the following highways Highway 285 between Mile Markers 177 and 192. Highway 60 between Mile Markers 287 and 296. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM MDT for central and east central New Mexico.