Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Enterprise, UT

Daily Weather Forecast For Enterprise

Posted by 
Enterprise Post
Enterprise Post
 16 days ago

ENTERPRISE, UT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4C7i6h_0aFRQcyd00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 82 °F, low 46 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 9 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 81 °F, low 45 °F
    • 7 to 13 mph wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 83 °F, low 46 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 87 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Enterprise Post

Enterprise Post

Enterprise, UT
19
Followers
59
Post
166
Views
ABOUT

With Enterprise Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Enterprise, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Data#Enterprise Data#Newsbreak#Nws Data#Ut
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Enterprise, UTPosted by
Enterprise Post

Enterprise is in for a sunny Tuesday — jump on it!

(ENTERPRISE, UT) The forecast is calling for sun today in Enterprise. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Enterprise, UTPosted by
Enterprise Post

Thursday has sun for Enterprise — 3 ways to make the most of it

(ENTERPRISE, UT) The forecast is calling for sun today in Enterprise. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Enterprise, UTPosted by
Enterprise Post

Get weather-ready — Enterprise’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Enterprise: Tuesday, May 18: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Wednesday, May 19: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Thursday, May 20: Sunny then areas of blowing dust in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Friday, May 21: Chance rain and snow showers in the day; while mostly clear during night;
Beaver County, UTweather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Color Country West Desert, Grand Staircase, Mojave Desert by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-21 09:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-21 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now...or are imminent. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. A Fire Weather Watch means that there is a potential for critical fire weather conditions. Continue to monitor for the latest forecasts and for possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Color Country West Desert; Grand Staircase; Mojave Desert RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM WEDNESDAY TO 9 PM MDT THURSDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 495, 497, AND 498 FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 495, 497, AND 498 The National Weather Service in Salt Lake City has issued a Red Flag Warning for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from 11 AM Wednesday to 9 PM MDT Thursday. A Fire Weather Watch has also been issued. This Fire Weather Watch for wind and low relative humidity is in effect from Friday morning through Friday evening. * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zone 495 Color Country West Desert, Fire Weather Zone 497 Mojave Desert and Fire Weather Zone 498 Grand Staircase. * TIMING...Winds will be the strongest from noon until early evening Wednesday and Thursday with winds relaxing during the nighttime hours. * WINDS...South southwest winds 15-20 mph with gusts over 30 mph on Wednesday and 20-25 mph with gusts to 35-45 mph Thursday and potentially Friday. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...Near 10 percent Wednesday and Thursday, and likely below 15 percent Friday. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop could spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.