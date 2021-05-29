Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ellendale, ND

Daily Weather Forecast For Ellendale

Posted by 
Ellendale Today
Ellendale Today
 16 days ago

ELLENDALE, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QwJfI_0aFRQb5u00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Rain showers likely in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 56 °F, low 43 °F
    • Windy: 22 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 73 °F, low 45 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 75 °F, low 48 °F
    • 8 to 12 mph wind

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 78 °F, low 52 °F
    • 9 to 18 mph wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Ellendale Today

Ellendale Today

Ellendale, ND
8
Followers
61
Post
188
Views
ABOUT

With Ellendale Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ellendale, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Data#Thunderstorms#Newsbreak#Rain#Nws Data
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related