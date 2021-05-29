Daily Weather Forecast For Ellendale
ELLENDALE, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, May 29
Rain showers likely in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 56 °F, low 43 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
Sunday, May 30
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 73 °F, low 45 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Monday, May 31
Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 75 °F, low 48 °F
- 8 to 12 mph wind
Tuesday, June 1
Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 78 °F, low 52 °F
- 9 to 18 mph wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.