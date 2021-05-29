Daily Weather Forecast For Ellendale

ELLENDALE, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, May 29 Rain showers likely in the day; while mostly cloudy during night High 56 °F, low 43 °F Windy: 22 mph



Sunday, May 30 Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 73 °F, low 45 °F Windy: 20 mph



Monday, May 31 Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 75 °F, low 48 °F 8 to 12 mph wind



Tuesday, June 1 Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night High 78 °F, low 52 °F 9 to 18 mph wind



