Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Deadwood, SD

Deadwood Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
Deadwood Daily
Deadwood Daily
 16 days ago

DEADWOOD, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mbbp7_0aFRQaDB00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night

    • High 61 °F, low 41 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 8 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 62 °F, low 44 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 66 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 71 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Deadwood Daily

Deadwood Daily

Deadwood, SD
11
Followers
75
Post
732
Views
ABOUT

With Deadwood Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Deadwood, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Data#Sd#Newsbreak#Nws Data
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Deadwood, SDPosted by
Deadwood Daily

3 ideas for jumping on Saturday’s sunny forecast in Deadwood

(DEADWOOD, SD) The forecast is calling for sun today in Deadwood. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.