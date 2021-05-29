Daily Weather Forecast For Atkins
ATKINS, VA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, May 29
Chance Rain Showers
- High 61 °F, low 48 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Sunday, May 30
Chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then mostly cloudy during night
- High 60 °F, low 44 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 8 mph
Monday, May 31
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 73 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, June 1
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 78 °F, low 58 °F
- Light wind
