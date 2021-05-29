Lockwood Daily Weather Forecast

LOCKWOOD, MO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, May 29 Partly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 63 °F, low 46 °F Breezy: 6 mph



Sunday, May 30 Mostly sunny in the day; while chance rain showers during night High 70 °F, low 56 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Monday, May 31 Rain showers in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night High 67 °F, low 57 °F Light wind



Tuesday, June 1 Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night High 69 °F, low 58 °F Light wind



