Lockwood, MO

Lockwood Daily Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Lockwood Journal
 16 days ago

LOCKWOOD, MO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QqdiK_0aFRQYOb00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Partly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 63 °F, low 46 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly sunny in the day; while chance rain showers during night

    • High 70 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Rain showers in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night

    • High 67 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 69 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Lockwood, MO
