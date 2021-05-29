Weather Forecast For Lincoln

LINCOLN, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, May 29 Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then chance showers and thunderstorms during night High 70 °F, low 52 °F 8 to 12 mph wind



Sunday, May 30 Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms then chance showers and thunderstorms during night High 61 °F, low 52 °F Breezy: 6 to 9 mph



Monday, May 31 Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night High 65 °F, low 51 °F Light wind



Tuesday, June 1 Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night High 70 °F, low 53 °F Light wind



