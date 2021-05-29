Cancel
Lincoln, KS

Weather Forecast For Lincoln

Posted by 
Lincoln Bulletin
 16 days ago

LINCOLN, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12vFIV_0aFRQXVs00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 70 °F, low 52 °F
    • 8 to 12 mph wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms then chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 61 °F, low 52 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 9 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 65 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night

    • High 70 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

ABOUT

With Lincoln Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Ellsworth County, KSweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Ellsworth, Lincoln, Saline by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 01:25:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 10:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive into flooded areas or go around barricades. Nearly two feet of water will carry most vehicles away. Turn around, don`t drown. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Ellsworth; Lincoln; Saline The National Weather Service in Wichita has issued a * Flood Warning for Northeastern Ellsworth County in central Kansas Lincoln County in central Kansas Western Saline County in central Kansas * Until 1030 AM CDT Sunday. * At 125 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to slow moving thunderstorms. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Lincoln, Sylvan Grove, Brookville, Beverly, Barnard, Glendale, Westfall and Ash Grove. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area.
Lincoln County, KSweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Lincoln by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 22:47:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Be prepared to take shelter in the event the storms intensify and become severe...or a warning is issued by the National Weather Service. Target Area: Lincoln The National Weather Service in Wichita has issued a * Significant Weather Advisory for Central Lincoln County in central Kansas * Until midnight CDT. * At 1059 PM CDT...National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking a strong thunderstorm near Sylvan Grove, or 9 miles west of Lincoln...moving northeast at 25 mph. hail up to the size of dimes will be possible with this storm. * Locations impacted include Lincoln, Sylvan Grove and Barnard. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 100 AM CDT for central Kansas.
Kansas StateArgus Press

Weekend rains lead to flash flooding in parts of Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Parts of Kansas are cleaning up after weekend storms brought flash flooding, along with pockets of wind and lightning damage. Residents of the north-central Kansas town of Natoma were assessing damage on Monday, a day after a major flash flood. Mayor Rick Dunlap told KWCH-TV that the flood caused more damage than even the flood of 1993. The town of about 270 residents is in Osborne County.