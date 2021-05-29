Weather Forecast For Lincoln
LINCOLN, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 70 °F, low 52 °F
- 8 to 12 mph wind
Sunday, May 30
Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms then chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 61 °F, low 52 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 9 mph
Monday, May 31
Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 65 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, June 1
Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night
- High 70 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.