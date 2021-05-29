Cancel
Heppner, OR

3 ideas for jumping on Saturday’s sunny forecast in Heppner

Heppner News Alert
(HEPPNER, OR) The forecast is calling for sun today in Heppner. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Let’s face it — starting a new hobby can be frustrating at times, even hard, and that can be a disincentive to getting out of our comfort zones. There aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at rollerblading, bouldering, or whatever your next pursuit may be.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Heppner:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Z2HVC_0aFRQWd900

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 74 °F, low 50 °F
    • 5 to 12 mph wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 80 °F, low 54 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 86 °F, low 60 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 90 °F, low 63 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Heppner News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

