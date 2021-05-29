Cancel
Hana, HI

Saturday rain in Hana: Ideas to make the most of it

Hana Digest
Hana Digest
(HANA, HI) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Hana Saturday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Hana:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fbz8g_0aFRQUrh00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Scattered rain showers in the day; while isolated rain showers during night

    • High 83 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 9 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Isolated rain showers in the day; while scattered rain showers during night

    • High 84 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 8 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Scattered rain showers in the day; while mostly cloudy then scattered rain showers during night

    • High 84 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Scattered Rain Showers

    • High 82 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

ABOUT

With Hana Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

