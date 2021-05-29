Cancel
Edgewood, IA

Take advantage of Saturday sun in Edgewood

Posted by 
Edgewood Voice
Edgewood Voice
 16 days ago

(EDGEWOOD, IA) A sunny Saturday is here for Edgewood, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Edgewood:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RxsAi_0aFRQTyy00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Widespread frost then sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 64 °F, low 40 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 65 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Partly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night

    • High 70 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 74 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Edgewood Voice

ABOUT

With Edgewood Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

