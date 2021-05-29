Seize the day (even if it’s raining)

(FREEMAN, SD) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Freeman Saturday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Freeman:

Saturday, May 29 Mostly cloudy then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night High 60 °F, low 52 °F 10 to 15 mph wind



Sunday, May 30 Chance showers and thunderstorms then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 68 °F, low 48 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Monday, May 31 Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 75 °F, low 50 °F Light wind



Tuesday, June 1 Mostly sunny in the day; while slight chance rain showers during night High 76 °F, low 54 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.