Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hoyt Lakes, MN

Sunbreak Saturday — tackle it with these activities

Posted by 
Hoyt Lakes Daily
Hoyt Lakes Daily
 16 days ago

(HOYT LAKES, MN) A sunny Saturday is here for Hoyt Lakes, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Hoyt Lakes:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mbbp7_0aFRQQKn00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Widespread frost then mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then chance rain showers during night

    • High 66 °F, low 44 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 63 °F, low 44 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance rain showers then mostly clear during night

    • High 69 °F, low 42 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance rain showers during night

    • High 74 °F, low 50 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Hoyt Lakes Daily

Hoyt Lakes Daily

Hoyt Lakes, MN
1
Followers
74
Post
337
Views
ABOUT

With Hoyt Lakes Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hoyt Lakes, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Picnic#Nws#Snacks#Chance Rain Showers#Experimentation#Gathering Sizes#Risk Levels#Mn#Advice#Health Authorities
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Hoyt Lakes, MNPosted by
Hoyt Lakes Daily

Hoyt Lakes is in for a sunny Saturday — jump on it!

(HOYT LAKES, MN) The forecast is calling for sun today in Hoyt Lakes. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Hoyt Lakes, MNPosted by
Hoyt Lakes Daily

Hoyt Lakes gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.00 per gallon

(HOYT LAKES, MN) Gas prices vary across in the Hoyt Lakes area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.00 per gallon. According to a survey by GasBuddy, Edwards Oil at 201 Kennedy Memorial Dr was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.84 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Edwards Oil at 201 Kennedy Memorial Dr, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.84.
Hoyt Lakes, MNPosted by
Hoyt Lakes Daily

Job alert: These jobs are open in Hoyt Lakes

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Hoyt Lakes: 1. Travel Nurse RN - Long Term Acute Care - $1,354 per week; 2. Need CDL OTR Truck Driver Now, 05/31/2021, Average Up to $1,176/Week; 3. Licensed Independent Clinical Social Worker; 4. RN Utilization Management I/II; 5. Need Dedicated CDL Truck Driver Now, 05/31/2021, Avg. $62,000-$92,000/Yr; 6. Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) Travel Nurse RN - $43.65/Hour $1571/Weekly; 7. Travel Nurse RN - NICU - Neonatal Intensive Care - $1,571 per week; 8. Travel Medical Lab Tech - $1,850 per week; 9. CDL-A OTR Truck Driver (Virginia); 10. OTR Truck Driver;
Hoyt Lakes, MNPosted by
Hoyt Lakes Daily

Jump on Hoyt Lakes’s rainy forecast today

(HOYT LAKES, MN) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Hoyt Lakes Saturday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.
Hoyt Lakes, MNPosted by
Hoyt Lakes Daily

Take advantage of Tuesday sun in Hoyt Lakes

(HOYT LAKES, MN) The forecast is calling for sun today in Hoyt Lakes. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Minnesota StateSouthern Minnesota News

Southern Minnesota pools are opening for summer 2021! Here’s the list.

Now that coronavirus restrictions are starting to relax, so can Minnesotans can relax…poolside!. A number of local swimming destinations are gearing up for summer 2021, many either in the Mankato area or just a short drive away. Here’s a list of the facilities opening this summer:. North Mankato Swim Facility...
Minnesota StatePosted by
Only In Minnesota

Book A Stay In One Of Minnesota’s Most Charming Towns At This Colorful Cabin In Two Harbors

There are many charming towns to explore in Minnesota. On the North Shore, one of the most popular is Two Harbors. Though this town is small – around 3,500 people live there – it is full of things to do. It’s full of great shops, restaurants, and nature areas. Not only that, but it’s a […] The post Book A Stay In One Of Minnesota’s Most Charming Towns At This Colorful Cabin In Two Harbors appeared first on Only In Your State.