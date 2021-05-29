Sunbreak Saturday — tackle it with these activities

(HOYT LAKES, MN) A sunny Saturday is here for Hoyt Lakes, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Hoyt Lakes:

Saturday, May 29 Widespread frost then mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then chance rain showers during night High 66 °F, low 44 °F Windy: 20 mph



Sunday, May 30 Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance showers and thunderstorms during night High 63 °F, low 44 °F Windy: 20 mph



Monday, May 31 Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance rain showers then mostly clear during night High 69 °F, low 42 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Tuesday, June 1 Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance rain showers during night High 74 °F, low 50 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.