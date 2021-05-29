Cove Daily Weather Forecast
COVE, AR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, May 29
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 77 °F, low 54 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Sunday, May 30
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 77 °F, low 57 °F
- Breezy: 0 mph
Monday, May 31
Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night
- High 76 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 0 mph
Tuesday, June 1
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 76 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 0 mph
