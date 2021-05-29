Plentywood Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
PLENTYWOOD, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night
- High 69 °F, low 42 °F
- Windy: 24 mph
Sunday, May 30
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 72 °F, low 43 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Monday, May 31
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 78 °F, low 51 °F
- Breezy: 7 to 10 mph
Tuesday, June 1
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 81 °F, low 53 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
