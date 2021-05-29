Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Plentywood, MT

Plentywood Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
Plentywood Voice
Plentywood Voice
 16 days ago

PLENTYWOOD, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2z0urS_0aFRQOoZ00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night

    • High 69 °F, low 42 °F
    • Windy: 24 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 72 °F, low 43 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 78 °F, low 51 °F
    • Breezy: 7 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 81 °F, low 53 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Plentywood Voice

Plentywood Voice

Plentywood, MT
4
Followers
57
Post
182
Views
ABOUT

With Plentywood Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Plentywood, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Data#Mt#Newsbreak#Rain#Windy#Nws Data
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Daniels County, MTweather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Fort Peck Reservation and Daniels, Roosevelt, Sheridan Counties by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 09:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-17 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in these areas of this Red Flag Warning. Target Area: Fort Peck Reservation and Daniels, Roosevelt, Sheridan Counties RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY VALUES FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 120 The National Weather Service in Glasgow has issued a Red Flag Warning for gusty winds and low relative humidity values, which is in effect from 9 AM this morning to 9 PM MDT this evening. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zone 120. * TIMING...Mainly late Monday. * WINDS...South 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 10 percent. * TEMPERATURES...In the 80s. * IMPACTS...Any new fire starts will spread rapidly and become difficult to contain.