3 ideas for jumping on Saturday’s cloudy forecast in Porcupine
(PORCUPINE, SD.) A cloudy grey blanket is set to settle over Porcupine Saturday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.
Sprints day: Beginners and veteran enthusiasts alike know the frustration of wanting to go all-out with a new exercise or technique, but being thwarted by a broiler summer day. A cloudy day can be a perfect opportunity to take things up a notch without overheating.
Yard work: It might not be the first thing people think of, but a cool day can also be great for more strenuous outdoor tasks like mowing the lawn.
Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a grey day for a break, either. Whether it’s a movie, a visit to an arcade, or even a day catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.
Along with a cloudy Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Porcupine:
Saturday, May 29
Mostly Cloudy
- High 66 °F, low 44 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 9 mph
Sunday, May 30
Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 68 °F, low 44 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Monday, May 31
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 72 °F, low 47 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, June 1
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 77 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
