Porcupine, SD

3 ideas for jumping on Saturday’s cloudy forecast in Porcupine

Porcupine Post
Porcupine Post
 16 days ago

(PORCUPINE, SD.) A cloudy grey blanket is set to settle over Porcupine Saturday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Sprints day: Beginners and veteran enthusiasts alike know the frustration of wanting to go all-out with a new exercise or technique, but being thwarted by a broiler summer day. A cloudy day can be a perfect opportunity to take things up a notch without overheating.

Yard work: It might not be the first thing people think of, but a cool day can also be great for more strenuous outdoor tasks like mowing the lawn.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a grey day for a break, either. Whether it’s a movie, a visit to an arcade, or even a day catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a cloudy Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Porcupine:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16rAhG_0aFRQNvq00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly Cloudy

    • High 66 °F, low 44 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 9 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 68 °F, low 44 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 72 °F, low 47 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 77 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

