Lusk, WY

Lusk Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Lusk News Watch
Lusk News Watch
 16 days ago

LUSK, WY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

  • Saturday, May 29

    Partly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 63 °F, low 40 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 60 °F, low 39 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Slight chance light rain then sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 66 °F, low 44 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 73 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Lusk News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

