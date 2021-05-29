Lusk Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

LUSK, WY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, May 29 Partly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night High 63 °F, low 40 °F 5 to 15 mph wind



Sunday, May 30 Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night High 60 °F, low 39 °F 5 to 15 mph wind



Monday, May 31 Slight chance light rain then sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 66 °F, low 44 °F Light wind



Tuesday, June 1 Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 73 °F, low 48 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.