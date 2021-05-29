Lusk Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
LUSK, WY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, May 29
Partly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 63 °F, low 40 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Sunday, May 30
Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 60 °F, low 39 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Monday, May 31
Slight chance light rain then sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 66 °F, low 44 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, June 1
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 73 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
