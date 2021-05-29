Cancel
Beaver, OK

Saturday rain in Beaver: Ideas to make the most of it

Beaver Bulletin
 16 days ago

(BEAVER, OK) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Beaver Saturday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Beaver:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Hj6hn_0aFRQGkl00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Partly sunny in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 75 °F, low 56 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 69 °F, low 54 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 65 °F, low 51 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 70 °F, low 51 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

