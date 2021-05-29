Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Red Rock, AZ

Saturday has sun for Red Rock — 3 ways to make the most of it

Posted by 
Red Rock News Beat
Red Rock News Beat
 16 days ago

(RED ROCK, AZ) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Let’s face it — starting a new hobby can be frustrating at times, even hard, and that can be a disincentive to getting out of our comfort zones. There aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at rollerblading, bouldering, or whatever your next pursuit may be.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Red Rock:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0h4SCm_0aFRQEzJ00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 101 °F, low 64 °F
    • 3 to 13 mph wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 98 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 9 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 97 °F, low 66 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear during night

    • High 99 °F, low 68 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Red Rock News Beat

Red Rock News Beat

Red Rock, AZ
11
Followers
71
Post
424
Views
ABOUT

With Red Rock News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Red Rock, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Sun#Picnic#Thunderstorms#Inspiration#Snacks#Face#Gathering Sizes#Az#Today#Nws Data
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Red Rock, AZPosted by
Red Rock News Beat

Get weather-ready — Red Rock’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Red Rock: Wednesday, May 19: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Thursday, May 20: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance rain showers during night; Friday, May 21: Slight chance rain showers then mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Saturday, May 22: Sunny in the day; while clear during night;
Arizona StatePosted by
Only In Arizona

Take The Longest Float Trip In Arizona This Summer On The Salt River

Arizona summers are brutal, so it’s important to find ways to keep cool. Floating down the Salt River is one of our favorite warm-weather activities, and Salt River Tubing offers the longest float trip in the entire state. For up to five hours, you can enjoy a relaxing day on the water underneath the summer […] The post Take The Longest Float Trip In Arizona This Summer On The Salt River appeared first on Only In Your State.
Cochise County, AZweather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Eastern Pima-Southeastern Pinal-Santa Cruz-Western Cochise by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 12:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-05-16 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now...or are expected to develop. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and dry vegetation will create the potential for rapid and erratic fire growth. Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of the Red Flag Warning for portions of Southeast Arizona. Target Area: Eastern Pima-Southeastern Pinal-Santa Cruz-Western Cochise; Mountains above 5500 feet; Southern Graham-Central and Eastern Cochise-Southern Greenlee-Lower Elevations of the San Carlos Apache Nation in Graham County RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR STRONG AND GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY, AND HIGH TO VERY HIGH FIRE DANGER FOR PORTIONS OF FIRE WEATHER ZONES 151, 152, AND 154 The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from noon today to 8 PM MST this evening. * AFFECTED AREA...Cochise County, southern Graham and Greenlee Counties, Santa Cruz County, and far southern Pima County. * TIMING...Noon today through 8 PM MST this evening. * WINDS...20-foot winds will be out of the southwest 20 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...7 to 13 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop or are ongoing will have the potential to spread rapidly. * FOR A DETAILED VIEW OF THE HAZARD AREA...Visit weather.gov/Tucson and click on the Detailed Hazards Icon.