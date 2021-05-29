Cancel
Ennis, MT

3 ideas for jumping on Saturday’s sunny forecast in Ennis

Ennis Journal
 16 days ago

(ENNIS, MT) The forecast is calling for sun today in Ennis. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Let’s face it — starting a new hobby can be frustrating at times, even hard, and that can be a disincentive to getting out of our comfort zones. There aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at rollerblading, bouldering, or whatever your next pursuit may be.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Ennis:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16rAhG_0aFRQCDr00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 64 °F, low 36 °F
    • 6 to 14 mph wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 70 °F, low 41 °F
    • 7 to 14 mph wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 76 °F, low 47 °F
    • 7 to 13 mph wind

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 79 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

