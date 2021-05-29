Cancel
Panguitch, UT

Weather Forecast For Panguitch

Panguitch Daily
PANGUITCH, UT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dHr4v_0aFRQBL800

  • Saturday, May 29

    Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 77 °F, low 41 °F
    • 6 to 12 mph wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night

    • High 75 °F, low 38 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 9 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Mostly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 78 °F, low 40 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 82 °F, low 45 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Panguitch Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

