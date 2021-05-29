Weather Forecast For Panguitch
PANGUITCH, UT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, May 29
Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 77 °F, low 41 °F
- 6 to 12 mph wind
Sunday, May 30
Mostly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night
- High 75 °F, low 38 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 9 mph
Monday, May 31
Mostly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 78 °F, low 40 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, June 1
Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 82 °F, low 45 °F
- Light wind
