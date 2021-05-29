Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wright, WY

Saturday sun alert in Wright — 3 ways to take advantage of it

Posted by 
Wright Today
Wright Today
 16 days ago

(WRIGHT, WY) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Wright:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ouwFF_0aFRQASP00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 64 °F, low 41 °F
    • Breezy: 7 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 65 °F, low 43 °F
    • Breezy: 7 to 10 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 72 °F, low 47 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 76 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Wright Today

Wright Today

Wright, WY
4
Followers
55
Post
291
Views
ABOUT

With Wright Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wright, WY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Sun#Thunderstorms#Picnic#Inspiration#Snacks#Wy#Nws Data#Advice#Risk Levels#Gathering Sizes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related