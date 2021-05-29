4-Day Weather Forecast For Laverne
LAVERNE, OK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, May 29
Partly sunny in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 75 °F, low 56 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Sunday, May 30
Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 69 °F, low 56 °F
- 6 to 12 mph wind
Monday, May 31
Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 67 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, June 1
Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 70 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.