4-Day Weather Forecast For Laverne

LAVERNE, OK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, May 29 Partly sunny in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night High 75 °F, low 56 °F Windy: 20 mph



Sunday, May 30 Showers And Thunderstorms High 69 °F, low 56 °F 6 to 12 mph wind



Monday, May 31 Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night High 67 °F, low 54 °F Light wind



Tuesday, June 1 Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night High 70 °F, low 53 °F Light wind



