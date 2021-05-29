Cancel
Jal, NM

Daily Weather Forecast For Jal

Jal Voice
Jal Voice
 16 days ago

JAL, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YeWiV_0aFRQ7tT00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny then isolated showers and thunderstorms in the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 87 °F, low 68 °F
    • Windy: 30 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Chance Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 84 °F, low 65 °F
    • Windy: 30 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 81 °F, low 62 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Chance Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 79 °F, low 61 °F
    • Light wind

