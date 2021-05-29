Daily Weather Forecast For Jal

JAL, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, May 29 Mostly sunny then isolated showers and thunderstorms in the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms during night High 87 °F, low 68 °F Windy: 30 mph



Sunday, May 30 Chance Showers And Thunderstorms High 84 °F, low 65 °F Windy: 30 mph



Monday, May 31 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 81 °F, low 62 °F Light wind



Tuesday, June 1 Chance Showers And Thunderstorms High 79 °F, low 61 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.