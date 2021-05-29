Daily Weather Forecast For Jal
JAL, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny then isolated showers and thunderstorms in the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 87 °F, low 68 °F
- Windy: 30 mph
Sunday, May 30
Chance Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 84 °F, low 65 °F
- Windy: 30 mph
Monday, May 31
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 81 °F, low 62 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, June 1
Chance Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 79 °F, low 61 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.