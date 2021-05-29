Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Grantsboro, NC

Grantsboro Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
Grantsboro News Watch
Grantsboro News Watch
 16 days ago

GRANTSBORO, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CWtCj_0aFRQ60k00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during night

    • High 87 °F, low 64 °F
    • Windy: 18 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance rain showers then mostly cloudy during night

    • High 70 °F, low 55 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 78 °F, low 60 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance rain showers during night

    • High 84 °F, low 63 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Grantsboro News Watch

Grantsboro News Watch

Grantsboro, NC
4
Followers
82
Post
986
Views
ABOUT

With Grantsboro News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Grantsboro, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Data#Newsbreak#Chance Rain Showers#Rain#Nws Data
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Grantsboro, NCPosted by
Grantsboro News Watch

Get weather-ready — Grantsboro’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Grantsboro: Wednesday, May 19: Patchy fog then sunny in the day; while clear during night; Thursday, May 20: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Friday, May 21: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Saturday, May 22: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night;