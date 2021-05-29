Grantsboro Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
GRANTSBORO, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, May 29
Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during night
- High 87 °F, low 64 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Sunday, May 30
Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance rain showers then mostly cloudy during night
- High 70 °F, low 55 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Monday, May 31
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 78 °F, low 60 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, June 1
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance rain showers during night
- High 84 °F, low 63 °F
- Light wind
