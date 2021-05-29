Cancel
Stanberry, MO

Stanberry Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Stanberry Dispatch
STANBERRY, MO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VQtI0_0aFRQ58100

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 66 °F, low 45 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 8 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly cloudy then slight chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers during night

    • High 67 °F, low 53 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Chance Rain Showers

    • High 67 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Partly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then mostly cloudy during night

    • High 71 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

ABOUT

With Stanberry Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

