Stanberry Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
STANBERRY, MO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 66 °F, low 45 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 8 mph
Sunday, May 30
Mostly cloudy then slight chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers during night
- High 67 °F, low 53 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Monday, May 31
Chance Rain Showers
- High 67 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, June 1
Partly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then mostly cloudy during night
- High 71 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
