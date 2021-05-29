4-Day Weather Forecast For Lake Toxaway
LAKE TOXAWAY, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, May 29
Patchy fog then scattered rain showers in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 70 °F, low 47 °F
- 7 to 12 mph wind
Sunday, May 30
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 66 °F, low 48 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Monday, May 31
Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 73 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, June 1
Mostly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers during night
- High 74 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
