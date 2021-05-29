Weather Forecast For Ravenna
RAVENNA, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, May 29
Chance Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 65 °F, low 51 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Sunday, May 30
Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance rain showers during night
- High 62 °F, low 48 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 10 mph
Monday, May 31
Slight chance rain showers in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 72 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, June 1
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 74 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
