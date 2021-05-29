Cancel
Ravenna, NE

Weather Forecast For Ravenna

Ravenna Today
Ravenna Today
 16 days ago

RAVENNA, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 65 °F, low 51 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance rain showers during night

    • High 62 °F, low 48 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Slight chance rain showers in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 72 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 74 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Ravenna, NE
Ravenna Today

Sunday has sun for Ravenna — 3 ways to make the most of it

(RAVENNA, NE) The forecast is calling for sun today in Ravenna. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.