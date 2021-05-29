Daily Weather Forecast For Seadrift
SEADRIFT, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, May 29
Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 86 °F, low 74 °F
- 6 to 13 mph wind
Sunday, May 30
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 85 °F, low 75 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Monday, May 31
Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 84 °F, low 76 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Tuesday, June 1
Chance Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 84 °F, low 75 °F
- 6 to 13 mph wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.