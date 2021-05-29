Daily Weather Forecast For Seadrift

SEADRIFT, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, May 29 Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 86 °F, low 74 °F 6 to 13 mph wind



Sunday, May 30 Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night High 85 °F, low 75 °F Windy: 21 mph



Monday, May 31 Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night High 84 °F, low 76 °F Windy: 21 mph



Tuesday, June 1 Chance Showers And Thunderstorms High 84 °F, low 75 °F 6 to 13 mph wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.