Weather Forecast For Jemez Pueblo
JEMEZ PUEBLO, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 88 °F, low 54 °F
- 0 to 15 mph wind
Sunday, May 30
Mostly sunny then slight chance t-storms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night
- High 84 °F, low 58 °F
- 15 mph wind
Monday, May 31
Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night
- High 74 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, June 1
Mostly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 77 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
