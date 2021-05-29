Cancel
Winthrop, WA

Winthrop Weather Forecast

Winthrop Digest
Winthrop Digest
 16 days ago

WINTHROP, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2y6byU_0aFRPz4J00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 75 °F, low 45 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 80 °F, low 49 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 8 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 85 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 91 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Winthrop, WA
With Winthrop Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Seize the day (even if it’s raining)

(WINTHROP, WA) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Winthrop Thursday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.
Okanogan County, WAweather.gov

Hydrologic Outlook issued for Okanogan by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 11:34:00 PDT Expires: 2021-05-18 15:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Unknown Certainty: Possible Target Area: Okanogan SIGNIFICANT RISES ON OKANOGAN COUNTY RIVERS THIS WEEK Monday, May 17th will be the last warm day this week contributing to mountain snow melt however run off from this weekend`s warm weather will continue to feed into the Okanogan River Basin through Wednesday resulting in significant rises. The Okanogan River at Tonasket is expected to crest Wednesday into Thursday with river levels hovering right around the minor flood stage of 15.0 feet. Increased flows are also expected for the Similkameen River. Monitor weather and river forecasts from the National Weather Service to be informed with the latest information available. Monitor current river levels and forecasts at: Water.weather.gov/ahps2/area.php?wfo=otx&hydro_type=0&hsa_type=1