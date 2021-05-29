Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Damariscotta, ME

Damariscotta Daily Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Damariscotta News Flash
Damariscotta News Flash
 16 days ago

DAMARISCOTTA, ME(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uzZvk_0aFRPyBa00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Rain showers in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 54 °F, low 42 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Light rain likely in the day; while rain during night

    • High 58 °F, low 46 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 65 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Slight chance rain showers in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 74 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Damariscotta News Flash

Damariscotta News Flash

Damariscotta, ME
6
Followers
72
Post
401
Views
ABOUT

With Damariscotta News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Damariscotta, ME
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Data#Newsbreak#Rain#Nws Data
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Maine StatePosted by
92 Moose

Maine Will Get A Sneak Peak At Summer On Wednesday & Thursday

There is no denying that the Winter of 2020 / 2021 was really mild. Yes, there were a lot of people who were overjoyed at the fact they did not have a lot of snow to shovel and did not have to deal with the frigid temperatures that we normally have to deal with in a regular winter. Of course, the snowmobilers and skiers were less than happy about the lack of snow.
Knox County, MEweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Knox, Lincoln by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 08:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-16 15:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Knox; Lincoln A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT SOUTHWESTERN KNOX AND SOUTHEASTERN LINCOLN COUNTIES At 224 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located over Bremen, or near Damariscotta, moving east at 5 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail are possible with this storm. Winds will arrive before rain any rain falls. Locations impacted include Damariscotta, Bristol, Bremen, Thomaston, Cushing, Friendship, Nobleboro, Waldoboro, Newcastle, Saint George, South Bristol and South Thomaston. If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.