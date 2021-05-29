Damariscotta Daily Weather Forecast
DAMARISCOTTA, ME(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, May 29
Rain showers in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 54 °F, low 42 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Sunday, May 30
Light rain likely in the day; while rain during night
- High 58 °F, low 46 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Monday, May 31
Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 65 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, June 1
Slight chance rain showers in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 74 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.