Bagdad, AZ

Daily Weather Forecast For Bagdad

Posted by 
Bagdad Digest
Bagdad Digest
 16 days ago

BAGDAD, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KbYcK_0aFRPxIr00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 89 °F, low 61 °F
    • Windy: 16 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 91 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 8 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 90 °F, low 64 °F
    • Windy: 18 mph

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 93 °F, low 66 °F
    • Windy: 17 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Bagdad, AZ
