Daily Weather Forecast For Bagdad
BAGDAD, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, May 29
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 89 °F, low 61 °F
- Windy: 16 mph
Sunday, May 30
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 91 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 8 mph
Monday, May 31
Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 90 °F, low 64 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Tuesday, June 1
Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 93 °F, low 66 °F
- Windy: 17 mph
