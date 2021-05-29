Daily Weather Forecast For Dolan Springs
DOLAN SPRINGS, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 92 °F, low 65 °F
- 6 to 12 mph wind
Sunday, May 30
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 93 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 10 mph
Monday, May 31
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 94 °F, low 69 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, June 1
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 96 °F, low 71 °F
- Light wind
