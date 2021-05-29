Meade Weather Forecast

MEADE, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, May 29 Mostly cloudy then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night High 72 °F, low 54 °F 10 to 17 mph wind



Sunday, May 30 Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms then rain during night High 67 °F, low 52 °F 8 to 13 mph wind



Monday, May 31 Rain likely in the day; while chance light rain during night High 64 °F, low 50 °F Light wind



Tuesday, June 1 Slight chance rain in the day; while slight chance rain then partly cloudy during night High 69 °F, low 51 °F Light wind



