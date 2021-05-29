Cancel
Meade, KS

Meade Weather Forecast

Meade Times
Meade Times
 16 days ago

MEADE, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fbz8g_0aFRPvXP00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly cloudy then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 72 °F, low 54 °F
    • 10 to 17 mph wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms then rain during night

    • High 67 °F, low 52 °F
    • 8 to 13 mph wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Rain likely in the day; while chance light rain during night

    • High 64 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Slight chance rain in the day; while slight chance rain then partly cloudy during night

    • High 69 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Meade, KS
ABOUT

With Meade Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

City
Meade, KS
