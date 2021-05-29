Daily Weather Forecast For Glendale

GLENDALE, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, May 29 Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 82 °F, low 46 °F Breezy: 3 to 9 mph



Sunday, May 30 Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 84 °F, low 52 °F Breezy: 5 to 9 mph



Monday, May 31 Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 90 °F, low 56 °F Light wind



Tuesday, June 1 Sunny in the day; while clear during night High 95 °F, low 57 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.