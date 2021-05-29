Daily Weather Forecast For Glendale
GLENDALE, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, May 29
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 82 °F, low 46 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 9 mph
Sunday, May 30
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 84 °F, low 52 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 9 mph
Monday, May 31
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 90 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, June 1
Sunny in the day; while clear during night
- High 95 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
