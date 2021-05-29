Cancel
Glendale, OR

Daily Weather Forecast For Glendale

GLENDALE, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zAyEP_0aFRPueg00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 82 °F, low 46 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 9 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 84 °F, low 52 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 9 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 90 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Sunny in the day; while clear during night

    • High 95 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Glendale Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

