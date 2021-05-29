Mayville Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
MAYVILLE, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, May 29
Rain showers likely in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 61 °F, low 43 °F
- Windy: 30 mph
Sunday, May 30
Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear during night
- High 74 °F, low 43 °F
- Windy: 26 mph
Monday, May 31
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 74 °F, low 47 °F
- 8 to 14 mph wind
Tuesday, June 1
Mostly sunny in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 80 °F, low 53 °F
- Windy: 26 mph
