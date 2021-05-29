Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mayville, ND

Mayville Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
Mayville Daily
Mayville Daily
 16 days ago

MAYVILLE, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01B9oA_0aFRPtlx00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Rain showers likely in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 61 °F, low 43 °F
    • Windy: 30 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear during night

    • High 74 °F, low 43 °F
    • Windy: 26 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 74 °F, low 47 °F
    • 8 to 14 mph wind

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Mostly sunny in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 80 °F, low 53 °F
    • Windy: 26 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Mayville Daily

Mayville Daily

Mayville, ND
7
Followers
76
Post
298
Views
ABOUT

With Mayville Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mayville, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thunderstorms#Weather Data#Newsbreak#Rain#Nws Data
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Mayville, NDPosted by
Mayville Daily

3 ideas for jumping on Monday’s sunny forecast in Mayville

(MAYVILLE, ND) The forecast is calling for sun today in Mayville. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Mayville, NDPosted by
Mayville Daily

Get weather-ready — Mayville’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Mayville: Wednesday, May 19: Partly sunny then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night; Thursday, May 20: Showers And Thunderstorms; Friday, May 21: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while rain showers likely during night; Saturday, May 22: Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while rain showers likely during night;