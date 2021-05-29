Mayville Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

MAYVILLE, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, May 29 Rain showers likely in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night High 61 °F, low 43 °F Windy: 30 mph



Sunday, May 30 Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear during night High 74 °F, low 43 °F Windy: 26 mph



Monday, May 31 Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 74 °F, low 47 °F 8 to 14 mph wind



Tuesday, June 1 Mostly sunny in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night High 80 °F, low 53 °F Windy: 26 mph



