Weather Forecast For Britton
BRITTON, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, May 29
Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night
- High 58 °F, low 45 °F
- Windy: 26 mph
Sunday, May 30
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 72 °F, low 46 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Monday, May 31
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 74 °F, low 49 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 10 mph
Tuesday, June 1
Mostly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers during night
- High 77 °F, low 54 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
