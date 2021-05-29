Cancel
Britton, SD

Weather Forecast For Britton

Britton Journal
Britton Journal
 16 days ago

BRITTON, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

  • Saturday, May 29

    Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night

    • High 58 °F, low 45 °F
    • Windy: 26 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 72 °F, low 46 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 74 °F, low 49 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Mostly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers during night

    • High 77 °F, low 54 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

ABOUT

With Britton Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

