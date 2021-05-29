Cancel
Mill City, OR

Daily Weather Forecast For Mill City

Mill City Digest
 16 days ago

MILL CITY, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2U56PZ_0aFRPr0V00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 79 °F, low 47 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 9 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 81 °F, low 50 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 85 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Sunny in the day; while clear during night

    • High 90 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Mill City, OR
With Mill City Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

3 ideas for jumping on Monday’s sunny forecast in Mill City

(MILL CITY, OR) The forecast is calling for sun today in Mill City. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Seize the day (even if it’s raining)

(MILL CITY, OR) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Mill City Wednesday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.