Daily Weather Forecast For Mill City
MILL CITY, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 79 °F, low 47 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 9 mph
Sunday, May 30
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 81 °F, low 50 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 10 mph
Monday, May 31
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 85 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, June 1
Sunny in the day; while clear during night
- High 90 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
