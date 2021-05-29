Daily Weather Forecast For Sundance

SUNDANCE, WY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, May 29 Mostly sunny in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night High 59 °F, low 40 °F Breezy: 3 to 8 mph



Sunday, May 30 Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 62 °F, low 43 °F Breezy: 8 mph



Monday, May 31 Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 66 °F, low 49 °F Light wind



Tuesday, June 1 Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night High 71 °F, low 50 °F Light wind



