Rainy Saturday forecast — tackle it with these activities

(HANCOCK, ME) Saturday is set to be rainy in Hancock, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Hancock:

Saturday, May 29 Light rain likely in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance light rain during night High 51 °F, low 44 °F Breezy: 9 mph



Sunday, May 30 Light rain likely in the day; while light rain during night High 57 °F, low 47 °F Breezy: 7 to 10 mph



Monday, May 31 Light rain in the day; while light rain likely then chance rain showers during night High 60 °F, low 49 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Tuesday, June 1 Chance rain showers then partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 69 °F, low 51 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.